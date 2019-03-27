comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox
News

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

News

Google’s AMP for Gmail will allow marketers to personalize their messages more than before.

  • Published: March 27, 2019 3:13 PM IST
google-gmail-mobile-amp-email-generic-laptop-official

Google is bringing interactive and dynamic emails for users, wherein the content will open up like a standard web page that you see normally, and you’ll not have to go out of the email to browse. In short, Google is bringing AMP for Gmail. The search giant using its AMP technology will now show similar web pages of hotel listings, fill out forms, and more with in your Gmail.

Google is rolling out the feature to Gmail for web today, and will eventually become available on mobile as well, which Google notes is coming soon, first reported by TNW. Google’s AMP technology also powers most of the fast-loading mobile pages and articles on sites that you see daily on your phone. The company now intends to bring the same experience within Gmail.

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

Also Read

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

“If you want to take action, you usually have to click on a link, open a new tab and visit another website. Starting today, we’re making emails more useful and interactive in Gmail. Your emails can stay up to date so you’re always seeing the freshest information, like the latest comment threads and recommended jobs. With dynamic email, you can easily take action directly from within the message itself, like RSVP to an event, fill out a questionnaire, browse a catalog or respond to a comment,” notes Google on its blog.

Google’s AMP for Gmail will allow marketers to personalize their messages more than before. They would be able to add more content into an email message without making it heavy or cluttered. Like this means, marketers would be able to send you a catalog of products in a carousel form with up-to-date stock in real-time.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

As of now, it is the first stage of implementation, and you never know if Google makes it a global standard across email service providers. Google has noted that if you’re using Gmail in a third-party client, then you’ll only see the static version, not AMP.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 3:13 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
News
Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

News

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

LG V30+, LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart

Deals

LG V30+, LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

News

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

News

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox
Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows

News

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked
Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle

News

Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle

हिंदी समाचार

58 हजार कंप्यूटर को प्रभावित करने वाले ShadowHammer मालवेयर के लिए आसुस ने निकाला फिक्स

फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम ने बंद किए हजारों अकाउंट और पेज

WhatsApp पर डार्क मोड जल्द होगा पेश, एंड्रॉइड बीटा पर हुआ स्पॉट

रिलायंस जियो टेस्ट कर रहा है JioGigaFiber ट्रिपल प्ले प्लान, 100Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा 100GB डाटा

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन यहां से खरीदें

News

Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
News
Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices reported to be rolling out in China
Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

News

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox
A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

News

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India