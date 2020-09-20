comscore Google Drive to auto delete files after 30 days from October 13 | BGR India
Google brings new delete policy for Drive files from October 13

Google is bringing this change to clear up unwanted files and make it uniform with its other products.

  Published: September 20, 2020 3:45 PM IST
Google Drive users will have to make sure all the data in their trash folder is useless. Because from October 13 onwards, all the data kept in that folder will be deleted after every 30 days. This means, after the 30-day-period the files will be automatically deleted. Google is making this change to trash so that it behaves more consistently with other Google applications. Also Read - Paytm app back on Google Play after short pulldown concerning policy violations

The company says the data deletion changes affect items from any device or platform. It does mention there is no impact to Backup and Sync features. Google wants Drive users to update to the latest version before the deadline. The Drive changes are applicable to those on Android as well as iOS. Most of these people are getting an email notification this week, alerting them about the imminent changes. Also Read - Google launches Meet video conferencing hardware 'Series One'

The trash folder is usually created to store files or content that you don’t need. But there are chances users might feel the need to check all the data before deleting altogether. By offering this 30-day window for auto deletion, users have better clarity on that. This seems like a regular policy changes, that matches Google Drive with other products like Gmail and more. Also Read - How to use Google One or Google Drive to backup Android phone data

Drive is a useful tool, especially during the pandemic when millions are working remotely. You can delegate files with live-view option, allowing multiple people to make changes to a document on-the-go.

Google has come up with a hardware series that purely works in tandem with Meet. The product called Series One, which as per Google, is the first meeting room hardware. You have an 8-channel speaker with noise cancellation, a Next Hub Max for controlling the activities. And a webcam to make video meetings possible. Google will be powering this device using its expansive set of capabilities. And without a doubt, the company believes that businesses are now keen on getting a product that enhances workplace meetings.

 

