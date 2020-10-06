comscore Google introduces Night mode on camera app for Android Go | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google brings Night mode to Android Go camera app
News

Google brings Night mode to Android Go camera app

News

Google is also planning to offer HDR support for the Camera Go app which runs on Android Go phones.

  • Published: October 6, 2020 4:58 PM IST
Google Camera Go

Google has gradually made sure all its popular features trickle down to affordable devices. And this week, the company is giving Android Go devices some new power. As you might know, Android Go was launched as the toned down version of the original platform. It runs on phones with a minimum of 2GB of RAM. Now, Go users can upgrade the Camera app on the phone to use Night Mode. For now, the feature is available to those with Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81 phones. Also Read - Google Play Movies and TV rebranded to Google TV

Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Night Mode on the regular Pixel phone is widely used, and its results have impressed many over the years. So, for Google to bring this feature to low-end devices in no small feat. Having said, we’re not sure how much of a difference will the new mode bring to the phone’s camera. After all, you’re looking at basic 5 or 8-megapixel camera units, with a single LED flash. Also Read - Google to disable face retouching features on Pixel phones and Camera app

During our time with these devices, we’ve barely managed to click half-decent images in regular conditions. And since night mode uses extra power to force through additional light. We’re not sure if the results will be as impressive.

Google ends support for Daydream VR with Android 11

Google is officially bringing the curtains down on Daydream VR. According to a news report, Daydream VR will not work with Android 11 devices. The project never really took off, and Google’s decision to not make it compatible with Android 11 could be the end of those efforts. To be fair, there were very few takers for Daydream VR, and the company couldn’t attract other phone makers to join the ranks. Most of the brands associating with Daydream VR were an active part of Google’s Android One ecosystem. But for handheld VR to become a success, it needed broader customer and developer support, which never happened.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 6, 2020 4:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Bing search engine will now be called Microsoft Bing
News
Bing search engine will now be called Microsoft Bing
Samsung unlikely to offer under-display camera on Galaxy S21

News

Samsung unlikely to offer under-display camera on Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features

News

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features

Google's Camera Go app gets support for Night Mode on affordable phones

News

Google's Camera Go app gets support for Night Mode on affordable phones

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Google Pixel phones receive October security update with bug fixes

Bing search engine will now be called Microsoft Bing

Samsung unlikely to offer under-display camera on Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel phones receive October security update with bug fixes

News

Google Pixel phones receive October security update with bug fixes
Google's Camera Go app gets support for Night Mode on affordable phones

News

Google's Camera Go app gets support for Night Mode on affordable phones
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11
Vivo V20 to be first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

News

Vivo V20 to be first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

हिंदी समाचार

LG लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुआ रेंडर

Samsung galaxy S20 FE vs Realme X50 Pro: परफॉर्मेंस और कैमरे के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions: इंप्रेसिव डिजाइन, बेहतर कैमरा और पावर परफॉर्मर

वायरलेस चार्जिंग और दमदार कैमरे फीचर्स के साथ Samsung Galaxy S20 FE भारत में लॉन्च, 16 अक्टूबर को है पहली सेल

BSNL ने पेश किया शानदार ऑफर, किसी भी रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel phones receive October security update with bug fixes
News
Google Pixel phones receive October security update with bug fixes
Bing search engine will now be called Microsoft Bing

News

Bing search engine will now be called Microsoft Bing
Samsung unlikely to offer under-display camera on Galaxy S21

News

Samsung unlikely to offer under-display camera on Galaxy S21
Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology
Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features

News

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday, announces new features

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers