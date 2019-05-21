comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Calendar and Google Keep apps to get Dark Mode support
News

Google Calendar and Google Keep apps to get Dark Mode support

News

Dark Mode support is soon coming to the popular Google Keep and Google Calendar apps. It will greatly help in reducing battery consumption on smartphones with OLED displays.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 10:27 AM IST
google calendar dark mode support

Photo Credit - Google

When Google revealed its Material Design language, a lot of users immediately reacted saying it was too bright and white. It was that time when the idea of dark mode started, and since then, Google has been updating apps with support for dark theme. The latest are two of the popular apps – Google Keep and Google Calendar to get dark mode. Google announced the same in a blog post.

Dark Mode, or dark themes have gained immense popularity over the past couple of years, especially among users who own OLED smartphones. There are certain benefits that one gets with dark themes – it reduces battery consumption on smartphones, and at the same time, is also less stressful to the eyes.

In line with other Google apps, you don’t get pure black theme here, but you get shades of dark gray, whereas event colors have also been darkened. You will be able to toggle the dark mode by heading over to Settings > General > Theme.

When your smartphone gets Android Q update, you will be able to turn the dark mode on/off by selecting the system theme. Also, if you don’t want the calendar and keep app to follow the system theme, there will be a provision to independently turn the mode on or off.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Google has started rolling out Calendar app with dark theme support, and you will be able to download the latest version of the app from the Play Store. As it is a phased rollout, it may take a while till the update reaches your device. Update for Google Keep could take about two weeks before it reaches your devices. Other apps with dark mode support include YouTube, Messages, Phone and Contacts.

How to enable Dark Mode on Google Chrome for Android

Also Read

How to enable Dark Mode on Google Chrome for Android

With Android 9 Pie, Google did add dark mode support for UI, but it can only be activated when in battery saver mode. With Android Q, you will be able to activate dark mode from the settings, without having to turn on the battery saver mode.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 10:27 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Calendar, Google Keep to get Dark Mode soon
News
Google Calendar, Google Keep to get Dark Mode soon
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale today at 12PM

Honor 20 Pro camera samples have leaked ahead of launch

News

Honor 20 Pro camera samples have leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked; may offer Bluetooth 5.0

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked; may offer Bluetooth 5.0

Airtel offering 400MB extra daily data with select prepaid plans

News

Airtel offering 400MB extra daily data with select prepaid plans

Sponsored

Most Popular

Canon EOS RP Review

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be phased out in India

It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai

Huawei to continue providing security updates, after sales services post Android license cancellation

Google Calendar, Google Keep to get Dark Mode soon

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei

News

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei
It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai

News

It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai
Huawei to continue providing security updates, after sales services post Android license cancellation

News

Huawei to continue providing security updates, after sales services post Android license cancellation
Google Calendar, Google Keep to get Dark Mode soon

News

Google Calendar, Google Keep to get Dark Mode soon
Microsoft and Sony announce partnership

Gaming

Microsoft and Sony announce partnership

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Prepaid यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, अब मिलेगा 400MB डेली एक्स्ट्रा डाटा

भारत में OnePlus 6 और 6T यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगा नए OxygenOS अपडेट

लॉन्च से पहले Honor 20 Pro के कैमरा सेंपल हुए लीक, स्मार्टफोन आज होना है लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Leaked : बड़ी बैटरी और कलर डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Mi Band 4

ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा वाला Infinix S4 भारत में आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei
News
What Google Android restrictions mean for Huawei
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be phased out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be phased out in India
It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai

News

It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai
Huawei to continue providing security updates, after sales services post Android license cancellation

News

Huawei to continue providing security updates, after sales services post Android license cancellation
Google Calendar, Google Keep to get Dark Mode soon

News

Google Calendar, Google Keep to get Dark Mode soon