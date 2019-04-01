Google Camera 6.2 for Pixel devices brings dark mode, new transition animations and more

Google has updated the stock camera app for Pixel smartphones after more than five months. After the update, the app version has been bumped to 6.2 and it includes bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features. The prominent ones include dark mode, live mode transitions, and “Cheetah” time lapse. The new Google Camera 6.2 update is now rolling out to Pixel users, and they can download the update from Play Store.

As reported by 9To5Google, the APK teardown of the app reveals a measure mode built within, rather than having a separate app. It will capture distance and elevation, while giving you an option to save measurements directly as an image in a virtual ruler, or in a clipboard. The mode will likely be accessible from the “More” tab, but there is no clarity on whether or not the Measure app will need to be installed.

Google has been working on a new Time Lapse mode called Cheetah where it records video at faster speeds, while complimenting the existing Slow Motion feature. Hints of the same are seen in the current APK as well. Google has also update mode transitions where switching from panorama to portrait to camera and video will show a zoom animation with icons overlaid on backgrounds.

Lastly, dark mode is becoming quite popular with a number of apps, and ahead of Android Q release, Google has added the mode to the camera app as well. While the UI was already dark, the Settings screen had a white background, and after activating the dark mode, the background becomes dark gray with blue accents for toggles and headers.