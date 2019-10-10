comscore Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature that might debut with Pixel 4
News

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature that might debut with Pixel 4

News

Google Camera 7.1 began roll out yesterday and comes with hidden features that could be designed for Pixel 4.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 4:53 PM IST
google pixel 3a xl review camera

Google Camera 7.1 roll out via Play Store for compatible devices started yesterday. The new version of Google Camera brings an UI that was first seen in the leaked build of Google Camera 7.0. It brings a revamped user interface, social share and renames “camera coaching” to “framing hints”. However, the app has hidden features that will debut with the launch of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL next week. The new camera will offer more than an updated Night Sight mode with Astrophotography mode.

The search giant is reportedly developing a new camera feature called ‘Frequent Faces’ and it could debut on the Pixel 4. An APK teardown of Google Camera version 7.1 has revealed details about this new camera feature. According to XDA Developers, the Frequent Faces feature will automatically focus on people you frequently take pictures of. The camera app will reportedly save data on faces that you frequently photograph and the app will automatically know whom to focus on next time.

<string name=”frequent_faces_info”>”When you take photos with multiple people, Camera will automatically focus on the people you photograph most.

Frequent Faces data is only saved on this device, and can only be accessed by this Camera app.

When you turn off Frequent Faces, faces data will be deleted.

Frequent Faces will be available when you open Camera from the lock screen.”</string>
<string name=”frequent_faces_learn_more”>Learn more</string>
<string name=”frequent_faces_off”>Off</string>
<string name=”frequent_faces_on”>On</string>

If you are worried about privacy then this will put you at rest. The face data is being stored on the device and will only be accessible by the Google Camera app. If you disable the feature then all the saved face data will be deleted. The strings for this feature exists only in the APK of version 7.1 for Wear OS. The version 7.1.014 contains strings that describe what the feature does while version 7.1.015 only has strings that push Pixel users to use the feature.

Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share and framing hints now rolling out

Also Read

Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share and framing hints now rolling out

It also has strings that notify users when the feature is activated. The main 7.1 APK also has codes for the Frequent Faces feature. Since it has not leaked before, the feature might not be ready by the time Pixel 4 debuts next week. There is a possibility of Google Camera modders getting this feature working before Pixel 4 debuts in New York on October 15. There is a possibility of Google Camera app getting another update that will enable this feature later.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 4:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
News
Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

News

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

Daiwa Smart Utsav sale kicks off: Here are the best offers on Smart LED TVs

Deals

Daiwa Smart Utsav sale kicks off: Here are the best offers on Smart LED TVs

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount

Deals

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature

News

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share now rolling out

News

Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share now rolling out
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked
Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control
Google contractors allegedly targeted homeless and people with darker skin

News

Google contractors allegedly targeted homeless and people with darker skin

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile गेम में दुश्मन की खैर नहीं, ये हैं 5 बेस्ट गन

Detel ने भारत में 3,669 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च की नई Star LED TV सीरीज

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 टैबलेट 10.5-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale : Realme, Xiaomi और Samsung के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 855+ के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts
News
15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders, pricing details surfaced online
Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature

News

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16
Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020

News

Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020