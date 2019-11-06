Google Pixel 4 launched last month with an interesting camera feature called astrophotography. At the time of the launch, the search giant confirmed that the feature will become available on previous generation Pixel smartphones as well. Now, Google Camera 7.2 with Astrophotography mode and Pixel 4 UI is rolling out to older Pixels. The last major camera update for previous generation Pixel smartphones came in August. The update saw Night Sight being elevated to the main user interface.

Now, the devices are getting Google Camera 7.2, which was first seen on the Pixel 4 series. The biggest addition with this version of Google Camera is, of course, the support for Astrophotography mode. The feature is now available on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series. Like the Pixel 4, previous generation Pixel users will be able to take pictures of the pitch black sky. The mode is part of Night Sight and it triggers automatically when the software recognizes you are taking very dark shots.

The update is now rolling out via the Play Store but you will need Android 10 to experience the feature. There are reports of Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a owners getting astrophotography mode. Google Camera 7.2 also respects your system font size. It also allows you to press and hold on the shutter button while in the main camera mode to start recording a video. The update also brings a revamped user interface that was first seen with Google Camera 7.0.

The UI moved the mode switcher to the bottom of the screen. It also swapped out top bar controls for a panel that can be slid down or tapped open. This area also houses settings, which is not available in the fifth “More” tab. The new design allows for a larger viewfinder, updated zoom and exposure sliders and image ratio settings in the main UI. The new version also includes Social Share menu added with Google Camera 7.1. This allows users to swipe up on the preview of your last shot and quickly share from the viewfinder.

