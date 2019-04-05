comscore
  • Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app
Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app

Google's Measure standalone is expected to get integrated with Google Camera app via Playground.

  Published: April 5, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Source: XDA Developers

Google pushed out a new update for its camera app on the Pixel devices over the weekend. The update did not bring any major new features but added support for dark mode in the camera app’s settings page. However, that might not be the only feature planned for the camera application. The version 6.2 of Google Camera app has a hidden feature called Measure and it seems the search giant is integrating its augmented reality measuring app right into the camera app.

The signs of Google Camera app gaining support for Measure was found in the APK teardown by XDA Developers. The Google Camera version 6.2 has two new strings that confirm “Measure mode” will be added to Google Pixel’s stock camera app. The report says that XDA Senior Member cstark27, who works on Google Camera mods, managed to get the “Measure mode” to appear in the more tab of the application. The icon for this new mode matches that of the app icon for standalone Google Measure app. This further illustrates that the new mode will indeed be the augmented reality based measuring app.

Android Q Beta 2 released; here is everything new from isolated storage to bubbles

Android Q Beta 2 released; here is everything new from isolated storage to bubbles

The XDA Developer report further notes that attempting to launch the Measure mode crashes the camera app and results in a logcat output. The reason for the crash being that Google Camera app is missing an app with the package name “com.google.vr.apps.ornament.measure”. There is no such app currently existing on Google Play since the search giant has not launched it yet.

The first part of the package name “com.google.vr.apps.ornament” matches the package name for Playground and it suggests that Google will soon relaunch the Measure app as an add-on for its Playgrounds app. Google Camera and Playground officially only supports the Pixel smartphones and are not expected to become available on other devices anytime soon. However, independent developers have managed to bring the feature to other devices in the form of unofficial ports on ARCore supported devices.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 10:04 AM IST

