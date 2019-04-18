Google Camera for Pixel 3 can now detect if you are kissing someone

Google has updated its stock Camera app for Pixel 3 devices with new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and the most interesting feature that you’ll now see is “kiss detection to Photobooth.” The new Google Camera 6.2 update for Pixel 3 brings the AI kissing detection abilities. It means if Google Camera app detects a subject kissing, it will automatically click a photo to capture the moment.

Google notes that the kiss detection model used by Photobooth is a variation of the Image Content Model (ICM) trained for Google Clips. It has been fine tuned specifically to focus on kissing. So, people who kiss don’t necessarily look straight at the camera. As explained by Google team, the algorithm is as such that more weight is attributed to action happening in the foreground versus the background. Later it analyzes if one of the next frames has a higher score or not.

“The kiss detection model used by Photobooth is a variation of the Image Content Model (ICM) trained for Google Clips, fine tuned specifically to focus on kissing. Both of these models use MobileNets in order to run efficiently on-device while continuously processing the images at high frame rate. The outputs of the models are used to evaluate the quality of each frame for the shutter control algorithm,” noted Google AI blog.

In addition to AI kissing, Google Camera 6.2 update for Pixel 3 also brings five other facial expressions, namely – tongues out, smile, puffy cheeks, duck face/pouting and surprised look to the Photobooth. Google uses artificial intelligence and Machine Learning (ML) to detect when the people in the frame, and anytime Google Camera app detects any of these expressions, it will click a photo.