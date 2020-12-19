comscore Google Camera Go app now supports HDR mode for low-end phones
Google Camera Go now allows you to take photos in HDR via budget phones: Know details

Google has added a new ability to its Camera Go app for users to take photos in HDR mode via their low-budget smartphones

Google recently introduced the toned-down version of its Camera app — the Camera Go app — for low-budget smartphones. Since then, the company has been adding new features to the app to bring cool camera features to affordable phones and the latest addition is the HDR mode. Also Read - Google Android Things, OS for IoT devices to shut down early next year: Know why

Google Camera Go gets HDR mode

After being rumored to launch for a while, HDR mode is now available within the Google Camera Go app for users to capture high-quality and bright images. The announcement was made via a tweet through Android’s official Twitter handle. Also Read - Google introduces features to break language barriers for all Indian users

Also Read - Three Android OS upgrades, four years of support coming to Snapdragon 888 & future Qualcomm chips

In case you don’t know what HDR is, it is called High Dynamic Range, and as the name suggests it increases the dynamic range of a given image with some tweaks to enhance the overall output of the images with more details and brightness.

Google, back in October, announced that it is working on the HDR mode for the Camera Go app when it added the Night mode to the app. The company has been increasing the app’s capabilities with new features and so far, it has added three features: HDR mode, Night mode, and Portrait mode.

To refresh your memory, Google announced the Night mode for entry-level Android smartphones to take detailed images in low or no light conditions. The Portrait mode to take images with depth effect was added before that. The Google Camera Go app made its entry in March this year as an attempt to bring about premium features to low-end smartphones and improve their functionality.

Much like the previous two features, HDR will also reach devices such as Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61, and Wiko Y81 eventually. Although, results are bound to vary on different phones.

Since Google is frequently adding new, high-end features to its Camera Go app, we can expect low-end phones to soon get well-equipped with hyped camera capabilities currently available for mid-range or high-end phones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 19, 2020 11:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 19, 2020 11:50 AM IST

Best Sellers