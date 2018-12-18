comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Users with these phones will now be able to use the highly-rated Google Camera app on their devices, thanks to this unofficial port.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 1:31 PM IST
Honor Play camera 2

The Google Pixel series may not be quite the competition to the Apple iPhone range that Google originally envisioned, but the products are successful nonetheless. A lot of credit for that goes to the camera systems on the phones, which are widely considered the best on any smartphone today. The Pixel camera is backed by the Google Camera software and algorithm, which as you’d expect, is officially only available on the Pixel range.

However, thanks to independent developers, the Google Camera software has been made available for a number of devices. The latest additions to that list are the Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro, courtesy of developers posting their work on the XDA Developers forums. Once installed, users can use the Google Camera app to capture images that will likely be better than the stock EMUI camera app on the devices.

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

The port also brings Night Sight to the Huawei and Honor phones, which will allow for better low-light photography on the devices similar to the kind of performance we’ve seen on the Google Pixel 3 XL. In our review, we found that the Google Pixel 3 XL produces some of the best low-light shots we’ve seen on a smartphone, although we didn’t have the Night Sight mode active at the time of our review. On its own, image quality is likely to improve in general by using the app.

WATCH: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

As with all unofficial ports, stability is a big question mark in this case. XDA Developers reports that some users aren’t facing any trouble with the port working well, while others are seeing crashes and stability issues. If you do have an Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10 or Huawei Mate 10 Pro, it might just be worth experimenting with the port.

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-Core 2.8GHz Processor
Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

5
Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
HUAWEI Kirin 970 Octa-Core Processor
20-MP Monochrome + 12-MP RGB, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED Flash, PDAF, CAF, Laser, Depth Auto Focus
Honor Play

Honor Play

5

19999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 1:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount

Deals

Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights