Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

The Google Pixel series may not be quite the competition to the Apple iPhone range that Google originally envisioned, but the products are successful nonetheless. A lot of credit for that goes to the camera systems on the phones, which are widely considered the best on any smartphone today. The Pixel camera is backed by the Google Camera software and algorithm, which as you’d expect, is officially only available on the Pixel range.

However, thanks to independent developers, the Google Camera software has been made available for a number of devices. The latest additions to that list are the Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro, courtesy of developers posting their work on the XDA Developers forums. Once installed, users can use the Google Camera app to capture images that will likely be better than the stock EMUI camera app on the devices.

The port also brings Night Sight to the Huawei and Honor phones, which will allow for better low-light photography on the devices similar to the kind of performance we’ve seen on the Google Pixel 3 XL. In our review, we found that the Google Pixel 3 XL produces some of the best low-light shots we’ve seen on a smartphone, although we didn’t have the Night Sight mode active at the time of our review. On its own, image quality is likely to improve in general by using the app.

WATCH: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

As with all unofficial ports, stability is a big question mark in this case. XDA Developers reports that some users aren’t facing any trouble with the port working well, while others are seeing crashes and stability issues. If you do have an Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10 or Huawei Mate 10 Pro, it might just be worth experimenting with the port.