comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Camera update brings the new Time Lapse mode to existing Pixel devices
News

Google Camera update brings the new Time Lapse mode to existing Pixel devices

News

If you are a Google Pixel owner and can’t see any update in the Google Play Store then don’t worry as the update is gradually rolling out to all the devices in the market.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Google Camera Time Lapse Mode

Google seems to be rolling out a new update for its Google Camera app, the default camera app that comes with its Pixel devices. As part of the update, Google seems to be pushing out a new camera mode that first made its way in the Google Camera app on the recently launched Google Pixel 3a series. According to the report, older Google Pixel devices which means all the devices that launched before the Google Pixel 3a are getting the new feature. To talk about the feature in question, we are talking about the Time Lapse mode that is now present in the “More” button in the Google Camera app.

According to a report by Android Police, the new update brings the Google Camera app version to 6.2.030. If you are a Google Pixel owner and can’t see any update in the Google Play Store then don’t worry as the update is gradually rolling out to all the devices in the market. The report highlighted that users will be able to select multiple speeds ranging from the normal 1x speed all the way up to 120x or 120 times that of the normal speed while making a time lapse.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Choosing the 120x speed will compress a 20 minutes worth of shots into a 10-second long video. The speed options available in the settings include 1x, 5x, 10x, 30x, and 120x. When you start a time lapse, the camera will continuously showcase the amount of time that the camera has recorded and the final length of the video at the bottom of the screen. As noted in the report, before starting the time lapse, users can fix the while balance of the scene and that is the only thing that they have control over.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start on Flipkart at 10AM: Price in India, launch offers and more

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start on Flipkart at 10AM: Price in India, launch offers and more

In addition to the actual length of the final video, a circle also appears around the main shutter button that shows how much time lapse shots have been recorded and how long one has to wait for the time lapse to complete. This way, users can take a call whether to pause the time lapse or stop it. The final video for the time lapse is in the MP4 format along with an indicator of the top that it was shot using the Time Lapse mode.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 9:42 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
News
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

News

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers
Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle
Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant
Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

News

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Reno सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

इन Apple iPhone डिवाइस पर मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक, यहां से खरीदें

Asus ZenFone 6 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा, 5,000mAh की बैटरी और Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Google की Apple को टक्कर: iPhone से Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL पर स्विच करने पर मिल रहे हैं 42 हजार रुपये

Google Doodle: English haematologist Lucy Wills की याद में बनाया गया डूडल

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
News
Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices

News

Google Camera update with Time Lapse mode rolling out to older Pixel devices
Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers

News

Google's music streaming platforms have 15 million subscribers
Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India
Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle