Google Camera update brings the new Time Lapse mode to existing Pixel devices

Google seems to be rolling out a new update for its Google Camera app, the default camera app that comes with its Pixel devices. As part of the update, Google seems to be pushing out a new camera mode that first made its way in the Google Camera app on the recently launched Google Pixel 3a series. According to the report, older Google Pixel devices which means all the devices that launched before the Google Pixel 3a are getting the new feature. To talk about the feature in question, we are talking about the Time Lapse mode that is now present in the “More” button in the Google Camera app.

According to a report by Android Police, the new update brings the Google Camera app version to 6.2.030. If you are a Google Pixel owner and can’t see any update in the Google Play Store then don’t worry as the update is gradually rolling out to all the devices in the market. The report highlighted that users will be able to select multiple speeds ranging from the normal 1x speed all the way up to 120x or 120 times that of the normal speed while making a time lapse.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Choosing the 120x speed will compress a 20 minutes worth of shots into a 10-second long video. The speed options available in the settings include 1x, 5x, 10x, 30x, and 120x. When you start a time lapse, the camera will continuously showcase the amount of time that the camera has recorded and the final length of the video at the bottom of the screen. As noted in the report, before starting the time lapse, users can fix the while balance of the scene and that is the only thing that they have control over.

In addition to the actual length of the final video, a circle also appears around the main shutter button that shows how much time lapse shots have been recorded and how long one has to wait for the time lapse to complete. This way, users can take a call whether to pause the time lapse or stop it. The final video for the time lapse is in the MP4 format along with an indicator of the top that it was shot using the Time Lapse mode.