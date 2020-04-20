comscore Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Card under development, could go up against Apple Card, Huawei Card
News

Google Card under development, could go up against Apple Card, Huawei Card

News

The Google Card will be a debit card that can be used for physical transactions at retail stores. It could also likely be linked to the Google Pay app to allow ease of use.

  • Updated: April 20, 2020 10:00 AM IST
Google Card

After Apple and Huawei, technology giant Google could very well be the next brand to enter the physical card payment domain. As per a recent report, Google could soon launch a new physical card that is expected to be linked to the Google Pay service. The new card will reportedly be called the Google Card. However, besides this, not a lot is known about the Google Card yet. Also Read - Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

The Google card could be a debit card co-branded with different banking partners. This includes Citi bank and Stanford Federal Credit Union. The card will also likely feature a Visa-powered chip to make it more accessible. In comparison, the Apple Card is a credit card made in partnership with Mastercard and Goldman Sachs. Also Read - Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

The Google Card could also feature a virtual version in addition to the physical card. Complete with its own virtual card number, the card will be useful for online purchases. This is similar to what Apple Card offers. Meanwhile, the physical card could be used at retail stores with support for contactless payments. Also Read - Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

Integration with Google Play would mean users will be able to keep a tab on all their purchases from the application. Moreover, the app could also make operations like blocking the card easier. There is no clarity as to when exactly Google will launch the service.

However, in a recent statement, the company did say that it was working on ways to “partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay, helping their customers benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools, while keeping their money in an FDIC or NCUA-insured account”.

COVID-19: Google India launches new features to help find food and night shelters

Also Read

COVID-19: Google India launches new features to help find food and night shelters

In other news, Google has ramped up COVID-19 efforts to help bring reliable information to people, and locate night shelters in their cities. The search engine has teamed up with the Government of India to launch a feature that can help people find food and night shelters. The feature is available on all smartphones as well as KaiOS devices and is also available in Hindi.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 9:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2020 10:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
News
Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Features

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

News

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab

Wearables

Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

News

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card

News

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

Entertainment

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'
Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free

Entertainment

Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free
Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

Wearables

Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder
Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

News

Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart ने स्मार्टफोन के लिए नए ऑर्डर लेना बंद किए, आज से शुरू होनी थी स्मार्टफोन की डिलीवरी

Aarogya Setu एप पर जल्द मिलेगा ई-पास फीचर

OnePlus के 10 मिनट में 10 घंटे का बैक अप देने वाले Bullets Wireless Z भारत में 1,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

OnePlus 8और OnePlus 8 Pro भारत में 41,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 9.3 PureView में मिलेगा अंडरडिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा, जानिए कब हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
News
Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

News

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report
LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

News

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset
Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update

News

Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed