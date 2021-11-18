comscore Google Career Certificates launched in India for courses on Automation, IT Support, Data Analytics
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Career Certificates launched in India for courses on Automation, IT Support, Data Analytics
News

Google Career Certificates launched in India for courses on Automation, IT Support, Data Analytics

News

Google has introduced new skill development services in partnership with Coursera

Google For India

This is the seventh Google for India event

Google India conducted the ‘Google For India’ event today. This is the seventh edition of the event where  Google focuses on India-centric features and products. The company had earlier promised to invest $10 billion over the span of 10 years towards the ‘digitization fund’ for India. As part of the investment, Google has introduced new skill development services in partnership with Coursera. Also Read - Google introduces features to break language barriers for all Indian users

Google will be offering Career Certificates for popular courses on Project Management, IT Support, IT Automation, Data Analytics. The company will be aiming to reach 1 million people in next 2 years. In addition, they plan to offer 1 lakh scholarships for students. This is expected to build job opportunities. Also Read - Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India to expand its presence

Google also launched a new end-to-end voice command feature to book slots for Covid-19 vaccination. The user will be guided through the booking process. In order to book the slot, the user will have to use their Aadhaar card number. Also Read - Google for India 2020 event to take place on July 13: This time it's 'Virtual Edition'

Google Search has also received more support for vernacular languages. Google Search will now provide search results in the input language. Google will use translation to provide this service. The feature is available in five Indian languages and Google plans to roll out the feature for other regional languages.

 

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 18, 2021 10:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch
thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

Editor's Pick

Google Career Certificates launched in India
News
Google Career Certificates launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Trending

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Mobiles

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant

Google Career Certificates launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant

News

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
Google Career Certificates launched in India

News

Google Career Certificates launched in India
Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Google's new features expand language support in India: Know details

News

Google's new features expand language support in India: Know details
Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

News

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में रिलीज से पहले मिलेंगे लेटेस्ट फीचर्स, ऐसे कर सकते हैं ट्राई

BGMI 1.7 Update के साथ गेम में जुड़ेंगे ये नए धांसू फीचर्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Vivo Y54s हुआ लॉन्च, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ कम कीमत में मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Google for India 2021 Event कब होगा शुरू? जानें कहां लाइव देख पाएंगे इवेंट

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रहा Booyah Slasher और स्पेशल ग्रेनेड स्किन, करना होगा छोटा सा काम

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
News
Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
Google Career Certificates launched in India

News

Google Career Certificates launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Trending

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch
Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Mobiles

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers