Google Career Certificates launched in India for courses on Automation, IT Support, Data Analytics

Google India conducted the 'Google For India' event today. This is the seventh edition of the event where Google focuses on India-centric features and products. The company had earlier promised to invest $10 billion over the span of 10 years towards the 'digitization fund' for India. As part of the investment, Google has introduced new skill development services in partnership with Coursera.

Google will be offering Career Certificates for popular courses on Project Management, IT Support, IT Automation, Data Analytics. The company will be aiming to reach 1 million people in next 2 years. In addition, they plan to offer 1 lakh scholarships for students. This is expected to build job opportunities.

Google also launched a new end-to-end voice command feature to book slots for Covid-19 vaccination. The user will be guided through the booking process. In order to book the slot, the user will have to use their Aadhaar card number.

Google Search has also received more support for vernacular languages. Google Search will now provide search results in the input language. Google will use translation to provide this service. The feature is available in five Indian languages and Google plans to roll out the feature for other regional languages.