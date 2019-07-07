comscore Google celebrates 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a doodle
The United States and the Netherlands are all set to lock horns with each other in the final match. The match will start at 8:30PM (IST), which is scheduled to be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

Google Doodle

Google has posted a new doodle today to celebrate final of FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 2019 FIFA Women’s football World Cup began on June 7 in France and the doodle marks the eighth edition of the tournament final. The United States and the Netherlands are all set to lock horns with each other in the final match. The match will start at 8:30PM (IST), which is scheduled to be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

The stadium is expected to be jam-packed when the United States and the Netherlands clash. It has a capacity of nearly 60,000. Seven nations made their eighth consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup, while four teams made their debut. The latter includes Chile, Scotland, South Africa, and Jamaica.

The USA will be aiming to defend their World Cup title and win the fourth title today. It defeated France in the quarterfinal before going past England in the semi-finals. The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated the Women’s World Cup team of Italy in the quarters. The nation then brought down Sweden in the semi-finals. Notably, the team of the Netherlands is in the final of 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament for the first time. The nation is surely aiming to create history by winning the match.

You can watch the final football match between the USA and the Netherlands in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. In addition, one can also watch the final match online on Sony’s OTT platform Sony Liv. Besides, the prize money for 2019’s FIFA Women World Cup is $30 million, of which $4 million is awarded to the champions. Separately, just recently, AP reported that the prize money of 2022 Men’s World Cup will be $440 million.

“A bid to fast-track expansion for the 2022 tournament in Qatar collapsed in May due to logistical and political barriers. That event will see teams splitting prize money of $440 million and $209 million will be made available to clubs releasing players,” the report said.

