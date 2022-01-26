comscore Google celebrates 73rd Republic Day with special Doodle
73rd Republic Day 2022: Google marks the Republic Day significance with special Doodle

In this year's doodle, many musical instruments, including camels, elephants, horses, dholak, and the tricolor, have been shown in a very adorable way to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to mark the significance of “Purna Swaraj Day” (declaration of Indian Independence Day). The day was celebrated in 1930 by the Indian National Congress to protest the British colonial rule in India. The Constitution of India officially came into force on January 26, 1950. In the process of making it, the 308-member Constituent Assembly took two years, 11 months, and 17 days to draft the historic and most important document for the country. Also Read - Happy Republic Day 2022: Here’s how to send WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers

Google is also celebrating Republic Day in its unique way. On Republic Day, Google has made its doodle in a unique way that showcases the culture of Indian heritage. In this year’s doodle, many musical instruments, including camels, elephants, horses, dholak, and the tricolor, have been shown in a very adorable way. Also Read - Republic Day: Singer Daler Mehndi to host India's first metaverse concert in a few hours

On January 26, the world sees a glimpse of India’s cultural heritage and powerful military, a matter of pride for every Indian. Making it more special, Google has introduced camel, elephant, horse, dholak in the form of tricolor in the doodle. Also Read - Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

Republic Day celebrations last for three days. This year it started with Parakram Divas on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. On this day, PM Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at Amar Jawan Jot, located at Delhi’s India Gate.

On January 26, the country’s strength will be demonstrated with a spectacular parade on the Rajpath. Tableaux of many states of the country will also be displayed in the parade. Top personalities of the country, including President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be present.

Before the start of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the brave martyrs of the country by visiting the National War Memorial. President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the tricolor at the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Due to the Corona epidemic, special arrangements have been made during the parade.

  Published Date: January 26, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Best Sellers