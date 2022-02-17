Google celebrates Chickenpox vaccine inventor s birthday with a doodle

Google always honors people who have contributed in various fields through doodle art. Today’s doodle is also something special. Google’s doodle today is dedicated to the birthday of Dr. Michiyaki Takahashi, who discovered the smallpox vaccine. Also Read - Valentine's Day: Google doodle celebrates the day of love with a lovelorn hampsters game

Dr. Michiyaki Takahashi was born on 17 February 1928 in Osaka, Japan. He earned his medical degree from Osaka University and joined the Microbial Disease Research Institute of Osaka University in 1959. After studying measles and poliovirus, Dr. Takahashi accepted a research fellowship at Baylor College in the United States in 1963. During this time, Takahashi’s son also had chickenpox, which prompted him to use his abilities to combat the highly contagious disease. Also Read - 73rd Republic Day 2022: Google marks the Republic Day significance with special Doodle

Japan’s virologist Takahashi discovered the first vaccine to work against chickenpox. This vaccine has helped to prevent chickenpox and its infection worldwide. Millions of children have been given doses of this vaccine. Also Read - Google celebrates Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday with an animated Doodle

This life-saving vaccine from Dr. Takahashi, which has been used for years in more than 80 countries, has been given to millions of children around the world as an effective way to prevent chickenpox disease.

They began culturing the life but weakened chickenpox virus in animal and human tissue, and within five years of development, it was ready for clinical trials. Therefore, in 1974, Takahashi developed the first vaccine targeting the varicella virus that causes chickenpox, which proved to be extremely effective.

After this, in 1986, the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases started the distribution of the varicella vaccine in Japan. This vaccine was the only vaccine recognized by WHO. A few years later, Takahashi was appointed director of Osaka University’s Microbial Disease Study Group. He remained in this position till his retirement.

The doodle is made by Japanese artist Tatsuro Kiuchi. Sharing his thoughts behind this, he said that he is able to understand that vaccines can stop any infectious disease and change the whole world.