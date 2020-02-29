Google celebrates February 29 Leap Day 2020 with Doodle

We all know about leap years and just happens to be one that qualifies as a one. The year is also called a leap year day and the day February 29 is called a leap day. Google is celebrating the leap day of 2020 with a Google Doodle in India. Google writes, “Notice anything different about today? Let’s jump right into it! Today’s Doodle is jumping for joy on Leap Day, the 29th day of February that only occurs about every four years, to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun. We HOP you have a good one—Happy Leap Day!”

And it’s just like Google explained, a leap year occurs every four years when we have an extra day. And that extra day is added to the month of February which has less days compared to the other months on the Gregorian calendar. The Gregorian calendar is the one that is followed around the most of the world. This extra day comes from the one quarter of a day’s time or six hours that is left over from the revolution of the Earth around the Sun once.

Hence we wait for four years to add that time up into one whole day which gets added to the end of February as the leap day. The exact time required by the Earth to complete one revolution around the Sun is 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds. Thus the extra 23 hours, 15 minutes, and 4 seconds every four years is added in as a whole day. This aligns the Earth to the present position of the Sun accurately.

If this day was not added, the future would see the seasons and different equinoxes shifting around the years. The modern Gregorian calendar repeats itself every 400 years, which is exactly 20,871 weeks including 97 leap days (146,097 days). Over this period, February 29 leap day falls on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday 13 times each; 14 times each on Friday and Saturday; and 15 times each on Monday and Wednesday.