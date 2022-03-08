comscore Google celebrates International Women’s Day with an animated Doodle
  Google celebrates International Women's Day by dedicating a special Doodle
Google celebrates International Women's Day by dedicating a special Doodle

International Women's Day is celebrated every year as a celebration of economic, political, and social achievements, showing respect, admiration, and love for women. Every year International Women's Day is based on some of the other themes, and this time the theme is - Gender equality is necessary today for a sustainable tomorrow.

google doodle happy womens day 2

Today International Women’s Day is celebrated all over the world. Like always, Google has expressed love and respect for women worldwide by making a special doodle. The purpose of celebrating International Women’s Day is to promote women’s rights. Also Read - International Women’s Day 2022: Here’s how you can send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to your loved ones

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year to celebrate economic, political, and social achievements, showing respect, admiration, and love for women. Every year International Women’s Day is based on some of the other themes, and this time the theme is – Gender equality is necessary today for a sustainable tomorrow. Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Top powerful female lead films you can stream

An attractive doodle is seen on Google’s homepage, along with an animated slideshow showing glimpses of women’s lives from different cultures. Also Read - International Women’s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Google Doodle has shown in an interesting way how women in today’s era play the responsibility of working from mother to motor mechanic, how they are handling from a house to space. Women face challenges and difficulties in every sector, but they face them and establish themselves more firmly.

International Women’s Day was started on March 8, 1908, but the initiative to celebrate it came a year later from the labor movement, and only then was it named International Women’s Day by the United Nations.

For the first time in 1911, International Women’s Day was celebrated in Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. However, it was officially implemented by the United Nations in 1975.

On International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will present Nari Shakti Puraskar to 29 outstanding women for the years 2020 and 2021. The week-long program will end today. On this occasion, a unique program will be organized at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  Published Date: March 8, 2022 9:56 AM IST

