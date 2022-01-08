Google celebrates Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday with an animated Doodle

Google is celebrating Stephen Hawking’s 80th birthday with an animated Doodle. Today’s Google Doodle features a 2.5-minute-long video that shows the physicist’s own computer-generated voice. Also Read - Google, Facebook fined 210 million euros for making it tough to reject website trackers

The special video features Hawking's contribution to the world and also talks about the life-threatening disease that he was battling, neurodegenerative disease.

Hawking is one of the most recognised scientists of all time. He was popular for his knowledge of black holes, the Big Bang, modern physics, and much more. The books written by Hawking made the field of modern physics accessible to the general public around the world.

Today’s Google Doodle

Google has also provided a small glimpse of Hawking’s life through a dedicated post. On clicking the Doodle, users will be directed to the post.

The Google Doodle has been illustrated by artist Matthew Cruickshank, and the company has confirmed that the voice of Stephen Hawking is computer-generated. The tech giant also said that the Doodle has been published with the approval of the Hawking estate.

To recall, Stephen William Hawking was born in the year 1942 in Oxford, England. After defending his doctoral thesis at the University of Cambridge, “Properties of Expanding Universes” in 1965, Hawking began his career as a research fellow at Cambridge’s Gonville and Caius College.

In 1974, he discovered that particles could escape black holes. Later in 1979, Cambridge recognised Hawking’s work on black holes and appointed him as the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, a position that was held by Isaac Newton in 1669.

Hawking’s doctoral thesis was made accessible to the public in 2017 on a University of Cambridge website. Soon after which the website crashed due to high demand. He died at the age of 76 in the year 2018.