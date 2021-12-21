Google celebrates winter solstice with an animated Doodle

Google celebrates every special occasion in its way. Be it someone’s date of birth, death anniversary, or any other special event, Google always celebrates them through doodles. Google has dedicated today’s doodle to Winter Season 2021. Today’s doodle depicts a prickly wild mouse walking on snow. Also Read - Tech news wrap up October 1: iPhone 11 discount, New Dyson air purifiers, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo A55 launched in India

Today December 21, is known as the Winter Solstice. It is also called the shortest day of the year or the longest night. On this day, the sun’s rays fall on the Earth for a short time. It is also considered to mark the beginning of the winter season, which lasts for a few months. Also Read - Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

As soon as you open the Google search engine, you will get to see an animated doodle. In this doodle, you will see a prickly wild mouse walking on a sheet of ice. As soon as you click on the doodle, you will read various articles related to it on Google. Also Read - India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle

According to the Google Doodle site, the Winter 2021 Google doodle has been made live in many parts of the world, including India, Canada, Russia, the US, and the UK.

The Winter Solstice is falling on Tuesday, December 21, a moment when the sunlight falls on Earth for a short time, resulting in what is called the shortest day and longest night of the year. Astronomically it is known as the beginning of winter and the end of summer in the western part of the Earth.

During the Winter Solstice, the southern hemisphere receives more sunlight while the northern hemisphere receives less. This happens on December 21, 22, or 23. This makes the day shorter and the night long in the Northern Hemisphere. Just like the winter solstice, there is summer solstice. On this day, the length of the night is short and the length of the day is long. The Summer Solstice falls on either June 20, 21, or 22. During this, sunlight falls more in the Northern Hemisphere and less in the Southern Hemisphere.