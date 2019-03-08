Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who advocates greater participation of women in the development of technology products, reached Mumbai to celebrate International Women’s Day and spend some time with young students on Friday. “In Mumbai today and happy to celebrate #IWD2019 with the India chapter of Women@Google at their ‘I Am Remarkable’ event. Thank you for inspiring me with your stories about the experiences, challenges, and triumphs of being women in tech,” Pichai said in a tweet.

Later, he was seen spending time with kids who used the newly-launched Google‘s reading tutor app “Bolo”. “Earlier this week, we launched #Bolo in India: a reading tutor app powered by #GoogleAI text-to-speech & speech recognition. “Had the chance to visit some students today who are learning to read using ‘Bolo’, excited for all the great books they’ll discover!,” Pichai further tweeted. Launched on March 5, parents can download the free app to help primary grade children improve their Hindi and English-reading skills.

All the reading material on the app is free and the initial catalog from Storyweaver.org.in includes 50 stories in Hindi and 40 in English. Google piloted “Bolo” with over 900 children in 200 villages in Uttar Pradesh with the help of ASER Centre, a research and assessment unit of Pratham Education Foundation.

As previously reported, Nitin Kashyap, the Google India Product Manager issued a statement on the launch of Bolo, “We have designed the app to work offline, so users need to just download the under 50MB app once and then they have access to close to 100 stories in Hindi and English that the children can read out loud and improve their reading skills.”

With inputs from IANS