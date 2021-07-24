Tokyo Olympics 2021: Google Chrome’s most popular offline dinosaur game is gaining attention these days. On the event of Olympics 2021, the offline dinosaur game has gotten a makeover. To celebrate the 2021 Summer Olympics, Google has added a new layer of obstacle to jump over to the offline dinosaur game and netzines are going crazy about it. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is also tried his hands to play the dinosaur game, but it seems he failed. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

After playing the offline dinosaur game, Pichai took to microblogging site Twitter to share that he needs to work on his surfing skills. In the tweet, Pichai said, "might need to work on my surfing skills chrome://dino/", sharing a screen grab of the game which shows he failed to win the game.

Google Chrome dinosaur game was originally designed keeping in mind to engage users in case of no internet connectivity or patchy network. Anyone and everyone can play the game when they wish by just typing "chrome://dino" in Google Chrome address bar.

Might need to work on my surfing skills 🌊 chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

The original dinosaur game requires players to jump over cacti, but the newer version of the game needs players to cross elements such as gymnastics, surfing, track and field, swimming, and equestrian. In the new Olympics version of the game, the dinosaur is also seen wearing special outfits for each event. The game also lets Dinos win medals.

How to play Google Chrome offline Dino game

Step 1: To start with, you will need to open Google Chrome on desktop or mobile phone. Disconnect the mobile data/WiFi and then type chrome://dino in the address bar.

Step 2: If you are using Desktop click on the space bar to make the Dino run. While smartphone users can simply tap the dinosaur on the screen.

Step 3: To start with, you will need to jump over a few cacti first and then Olympic torch shows up and you will need to run into it and not jump over it.

Step 4: Eventually, the Dino will get into an outfit and you will start with Olympic events there on.