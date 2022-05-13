Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been the talk of the town ever since he announced his plans of acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. While some have people have expressed their over the change in Twitter’s ownership, others have expressed faith in Musk’s leadership saying that he is capable of steering a company through testing times. Now, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai has shared his views on what he wants Twitter to be under the leadership of The Boring Company CEO. Also Read - Twitter CEO shares a memo with employees over firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Talking about Twitter in an interview with CNBC, Pichai said that the micro-blogging platform played an important role in a democratic society and that he would like to see the product to ‘get better’. Also Read - Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal fires two top officials; announces hiring freeze

“I’m an avid user of Twitter. I think it’s an extraordinarily important product for the world. I’ve gotten a lot out of it. And I think there is value in investing in it for the long term … I think that is important because it plays an important role in democratic society … I would like to see the product continue to get better,” Pichai said in the interview. Also Read - How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Talking about balancing free speech with content moderation, Pichai said that free speech was ‘foundational’ and that they they took down content only when it was violating the law. “I grew up in a large democracy, and the importance of free speech and giving people a voice I think is really foundational,” said Pichai, who was born in India. “Search represents what’s on the web today. We only take down stuff that is against the law,” he said.

Notably, Pichai is not the only tech executive who has shared his views on Twitter being acquired by the SpaceX CEO. Recently, Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared his concern on how the micro-blogging platform would change in Musk’s leadership. Gates that while the Tesla CEO had a ‘mind-blowing’ track record at other companies, he remained unsure if Musk would be able to pull it off again. “I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he said on the sidelines of The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit earlier this month.

My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 26, 2022

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, praised Musk for being ‘extremely good’ at navigating difficult situations.