comscore Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Ceo Sundar Pichai Remains Optimistic For Twitter Under Elon Musk
News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk

News

Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai recently shared his views on Twitter under Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He also talked about free speech on YouTube.

Elon Musk Sundar Pichai

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been the talk of the town ever since he announced his plans of acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. While some have people have expressed their over the change in Twitter’s ownership, others have expressed faith in Musk’s leadership saying that he is capable of steering a company through testing times. Now, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai has shared his views on what he wants Twitter to be under the leadership of The Boring Company CEO. Also Read - Twitter CEO shares a memo with employees over firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Talking about Twitter in an interview with CNBC, Pichai said that the micro-blogging platform played an important role in a democratic society and that he would like to see the product to ‘get better’. Also Read - Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal fires two top officials; announces hiring freeze

“I’m an avid user of Twitter. I think it’s an extraordinarily important product for the world. I’ve gotten a lot out of it. And I think there is value in investing in it for the long term … I think that is important because it plays an important role in democratic society … I would like to see the product continue to get better,” Pichai said in the interview. Also Read - How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Talking about balancing free speech with content moderation, Pichai said that free speech was ‘foundational’ and that they they took down content only when it was violating the law. “I grew up in a large democracy, and the importance of free speech and giving people a voice I think is really foundational,” said Pichai, who was born in India. “Search represents what’s on the web today. We only take down stuff that is against the law,” he said.

Notably, Pichai is not the only tech executive who has shared his views on Twitter being acquired by the SpaceX CEO. Recently, Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared his concern on how the micro-blogging platform would change in Musk’s leadership. Gates that while the Tesla CEO had a ‘mind-blowing’ track record at other companies, he remained unsure if Musk would be able to pull it off again. “I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he said on the sidelines of The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit earlier this month.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, praised Musk for being ‘extremely good’ at navigating difficult situations.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 2:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk
News
Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk
2023 Phantom Series II with illuminated Grille, connected car tech launched: View pics

Photo Gallery

2023 Phantom Series II with illuminated Grille, connected car tech launched: View pics

Apple is offering extra exchange discounts for older Android phones in India

Mobiles

Apple is offering extra exchange discounts for older Android phones in India

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to India launch date announced

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to India launch date announced

What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

News

What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'game-changing' update is now rolling out

Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk

Updated 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II with illuminated grille, connected car tech launched

2023 Phantom Series II with illuminated Grille, connected car tech launched: View pics

Apple is offering extra exchange discounts for older Android phones in India

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI 2.0 Update का इंतजार हुआ खत्म, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड और उठाएं नए फीचर्स का फायदा

Top Most Used Emojis in World: सबसे ज्यादा इसका होता है यूज, Heart Emoji है दूसरे नंबर पर

Apex Legends Mobile 17 मई को होगा लॉन्च, iOS और Android दोनों यूजर्स खेल पाएंगे गेम

Nothing Phone (1) जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, BIS सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट

10 दिन तक की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ सस्ती Dizo Watch 2 Sports i भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999