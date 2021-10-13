Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his success mantra

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, has been named Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2020. One of the most successful and influential personalities, Pichai, was born in a Tamil family in Madurai, India. He revealed his success mantra and hardships he faced while leaving India for the United States 27 years ago to attend Stanford University. Also Read - Sundar Pichai: 5 interesting facts about Google CEO you never heard before

He did his MS from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School of Pennsylvania. His mother’s name was Lakshmi, and his father’s name was Raghunath Pichai. He mentioned several times about hardships he faced while getting admission to Stanford. “My father spent a year’s income on my airline ticket to the United States so that I might attend Stanford. It was my first time on a plane,” Pichai said. Also Read - Google workers ask Alphabet CEO to stop protecting harassers

In 2015, Pichai visited India and attended an open house session at Delhi University’s Sri Ram College of Commerce. He delivered several life mantras to lead a healthy and lively life. Also Read - UP Police drops Google's Sundar Pichai's name from FIR related to defaming PM Modi video

Love for sports

Sundar Pichai, who has always been associated with studies and technical things, has a lot of love for sports. With football and chess, he loves to play cricket and hence turns out to be the champion of the cricket team in his school.

Professional and personal life separate

He likes to read books in his free time and hence reaches home early. He believes in keeping his professional and personal life separate and never takes his office work to his home. He further mentions that he has 20 to 30 phones in his house for testing.

Start morning early

He believes that if the morning starts well, the day goes well, and so he does breakfast till 6:30 or 7:00 in the morning. His day begins with reading the newspaper and digitally reads the hard copy of The Wall Street Journal newspaper and The New York Times. He drinks tea with toast and eggs.

Think ahead

He then says whatever you are doing in your present will directly affect your future, so always be innovative because this world keeps changing and moving forward thinking about the future. Android is very popular today, but Sundar Pichai conceived it long back. When you envision the future, you are one step ahead of other people.

Simple living, high thinking

The dressing style of Sundar Pichai is quite simple. He is also seen in casual clothes in the workplace and the office. Pichai loves to walk. Because of this, most of the time, he can be seen walking in the office.