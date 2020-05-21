Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

Google chief Sundar Pichai has admitted that making ‘hardware is hard’ but he says Pixel phones have a future. This was picked up from his recent podcast with The Verge, where he talked about plans for its phone division. In a freewheeling chat, Pichai talks about the challenges faced by Google for its Pixel series. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

The company acquired HTC‘s mobile team to make Pixel phones better but Pichai admits they are still a work in progress. “The last couple of years have been a major integration phase for us because we’ve combined our Google hardware efforts with Nest. We absorbed the mobile division of HTC. So it’s been a lot of stitching together. And we have a wide product portfolio, too. So it’s definitely been a building phase,” he added. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A could be priced at $349, Pixel 5 at $699, reveals survey

These ‘Made by Google’ phones were meant to be company’s answer to Apple for iPhone but we’ve seen four generation devices and it has flattered to deceive. But Pichai promises that Pixel phones are here to stay and they will become better when all the components fit right. “We’re super committed to it for the long run. Hardware is hard. And it definitely has components, which take real time to get it right.” Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could be powered by Snapdragon 765 processor

But it’s intriguing Google has found it hard to fit core components of the team and plan for a product that can succeed. For instance, the Pixel 4 was launched with a feature that meant the phone couldn’t launch in lot of countries, including India last year. And even though Pichai says the company is committed to the Pixel project, it remains to be seen if they can find the right formula to bring it closer to Apple and iPhone.

Speaking of Pixel, according to the tweet from leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel 4a launch is delayed once again. Google’s current plan for the Pixel 4a announcement is now July 13. It is tipped to launch only in 4G version, and not 5G.

