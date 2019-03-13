Google Chrome 73 now available with the dark mode support for macOS

Google has finally made version 73 of Chrome available on macOS, Windows, and Linux. The main feature of this update is the introduction of dark mode support for Apple’s operating system macOS. This feature, for now, is only available in macOS.

Like many other applications, the browser will use the macOS Mojave preferences to show the dark mode, so it will not be necessary to make any adjustments directly in Chrome. The new colors will reflect in the navigation bar, the tabs, and the right side menu. It is expected that Windows will receive this update very soon.

The “Auto Picture-in-Picture” function has been improved in this update, allowing users to open a floating window of the multimedia content. Users can also control the playback of music and video on platforms such as YouTube. For example, one can adjust the volume of a video on a web without affecting the configuration of the entire system. Although, some controls will require developers to integrate the Media Sessions API on their site, with which they can customize the keys to their liking. The aforementioned programming interface is already available for macOS and Windows.

With this update, users can now install some PWA apps by clicking on the icon with the three Chrome dots at the top right that appears on some sites and selecting the “Install …” option. The installed applications will be present in the “~ / Applications / Applications Chrome /” folder. The icons in this folder can be dragged to the dock and called up like traditional Mac applications.

To check for Google Chrome updates, open the browser and select the “About this Mac” option from the “Chrome” menu. If the update is already downloaded, just press “Restart”. Alternatively, users can download the latest version of Chrome for Mac directly from the Chrome website. Chrome 73 also includes 60 relevant security-related patches.