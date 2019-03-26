Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows and OS-level reduced motion on the web

Google recently started pushing Chrome version 73 to users on the Mac, Windows, Linux and Android and is now working on the next release. The next beta release of Google’s web browser is now rolling out. The Chrome version 74, which is the next beta release, brings Dark Mode support to Windows and it can even instruct websites to respect any of the OS-level preference by the user to reduce motion. Android, iOS, macOS and Windows all support option to “Reduce motion” or “Remove animations” through the accessibility options. This feature has been designed to help users who get motion sickness when viewing transition animations, parallax scrolling or zooming effects.

Google Chrome version 74 can use the CSS prefers-reduced-motion media query to tell supported websites and experiences to take into account a user’s preference set at the OS-level. The feature will also be beneficial to those who want less animations and thus, a faster browsing experience. The site developers will have to add support to this feature like third-party apps. They will have option to either create motion-reduced variants of pages or turn off specific animations.

Google added support to respect the OS-wide setting on Mac early this month and it is now bringing the option to Windows as well. When the default app mode is set to Dark in the system Colors menu, the browser will automatically and seamlessly update. According to 9to5Google, the theme is also immediately applied to tabs, the Omnibox, bookmarks bar, new tab page and other menus.

The search giant also announced a beta for its G Suite users that lets them search Google Drive for files directly from the Omnibox. The search results from Drive will appear with a favicon matching the file type or the logo of the service. Users also have the option to fine their queries by type: and owner: filters. For this feature to work, the default search engine must be set to Google and works with version 69+ on the desktop platform.

Watch: Android Q How to install

The search box in Chrome OS 74 has also been redesigned to show recent queries and suggested apps when users click the field. Before the update, Chrome OS users had to enter the text before they see suggestions in the box. Users will also have the option to remove recent queries from the list. Other changes include prevention of pages that are being closed (or replaced) from opening any popup.