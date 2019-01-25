comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Chrome's API changes may not only block adblockers, but other extensions too: Report
News

Google Chrome's API changes may not only block adblockers, but other extensions too: Report

News

Extensions related to antivirus products, parental control software, and more could be broken.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 3:12 PM IST
Google_Chrome_Logo 805px

Image: Google

Of all the features that Google Chrome comes with, perhaps one of the most important is support for extensions, which are small plugins that can be ‘added’ to the browser to extend its functionality. There are thousands of extensions available on the Chrome Web Store, with ‘adblockers’ arguably being the most popular of them. As their name suggests, adblockers prevent advertisements on webpages from getting loaded, thus making for a faster and clutter-free web browsing experience. However, that could change soon, since it was recently reported that Google is planning to make some changes to Chrome’s API that will ‘break’ adblocking extensions. Now, if a new report is to be believed, it seems the impact will be much bigger.

According to a report by ZDNet, if Google goes through with the changes its planning, the API modifications will not only affect adblockers, but also extensions related to antivirus products, parental control software, and even privacy apps. Developers of extensions from publishers like F-Secure and NoScript noted their concerns after learning of the upcoming API changes to Google Chrome. Raymond Hill, the developer of popular adblockers uBlock Origin and uMatrix also raised this issue with Google Chrome developers recently. Hill said that the new APIs would reduce adblocking extensions’ capabilities to block certain scripts, including some scripts that are used by advertising companies.

Google Voice's VoIP feature to reach 100% users by next week

Also Read

Google Voice's VoIP feature to reach 100% users by next week

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

“In addition to adblocking this seems to affect also security software that rely on extension capabilities of dynamically blocking https traffic that is rated as malicious or otherwise harmful for user,” Jouni Korte, Senior Software Engineer at F-Secure (a Finnish cyber security company), was quoted as saying by the ZDNet report.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 3:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
thumb-img
News
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
thumb-img
News
LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G availability leaked

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report

Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email

Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email

News

Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email
Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report

News

Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report
Google Voice's VoIP feature to reach 100% users by next week

News

Google Voice's VoIP feature to reach 100% users by next week
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G availability leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G availability leaked
Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

News

Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C1 का नया वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फ्लिपकार्ट पर टीजर हुआ पोस्ट

MWC 2019 में LG पेश करेगा 5G स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगी 4,000mAh बैटरी

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी A9 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया 479 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, 84 दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा 1.6GB डाटा

PUBG को मिला नया लाइट मोड, अब सस्ते PC में भी खेल सकेंगे गेम

News

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
News
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

News

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report

News

Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report
Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email

News

Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email
Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report

News

Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report