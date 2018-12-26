comscore
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC

Google Chrome bug causes the browser to loop a specific URL and thus freezes the PC.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 11:23 AM IST
Google Chrome is the most popular web browser in the world, and is the most widely used on the desktop platform. However, it is also known for slowing computers down, leading to lower battery life in comparison to other browsers. Those who use Chrome extensively have noticed the browser leading to 100 percent disk usage, and thus slowing down operations. Now, in a similar scenario, a new Google Chrome bug has been spotted that reportedly freezes computers running Windows 10.

The newly discovered bug, which acts as a tech support scam, causes Google Chrome to use 100 percent of the disk memory in an instant. The bug exploits a JavaScript code to create a loop and makes it impossible to close the tab or the browser. Only way to get rid of this scenario is to kill the process manually by pressing CTRL + ALT + Delete and selecting Task Manager from the window. Some users affected by the bug say that they had not much luck and were forced to shut down the computer.

This tech support scam comes into picture only when a Chrome users visit a specific URL. It brings up a “support.Windows.com says” dialog box which then claims that the computer is infected with a virus, which could compromise your passwords, browser history, credit card information and other data. The bug is programmed to keep looping to the same page even when you select the dialog box or tick the “prevent this page from additional dialogues” prompt. As a result, it becomes almost impossible to exit this loop and since the Windows is already at 100 percent of disk utilization, the operating system comes to a standstill, leading to frozen applications.

If you face such a situation with Google Chrome then the only viable solution is to manually kill the program. To do so, enter the Task Manager by right clicking on the Taskbar or from the window by pressing CTRL + ALT + Delete. In Task Manager, go to Processes tab and click on Google Chrome, which is also recognized as GoogleChrome.exe, and then hit the End Task button at the bottom right corner. However, make sure not to restore closed tabs when you restart Google Chrome again on your desktop.

