comscore Google Chrome not killing ad blockers, making them secure | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them 'faster and safer'
News

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them 'faster and safer'

News

Any web browser extension which is based on the “Web Request” API in Google Chrome has silent access to all the traffic. This means that the extension in question will have access to private data like personal photos or emails.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 1:14 PM IST
gallery-google-chrome-logo

If you have been following the news regarding Google Chrome then you may have heard about Manifest V3. This new standard was the center of a controversy when Google initially announced it last year. It seemed like Google was trying to break all current ad blockers for Google Chrome. This is because the Manifest V3 standard would replace WebRequest API with a new DeclarativeNetRequest API.

Now after months of speculation, criticism, and somewhat fear, Google has issued a dedicated blog post to clarify its intention with this new API and changes of the API. Google revealed that it has created an internal performance test for all the ad blockers. This is to reaffirm that the company is committed to supporting ad blockers on Google Chrome. Beyond this, Google also shared a detailed explanation about why it is taking this step.

Google Chrome's API changes may not only block adblockers, but other extensions too: Report

Also Read

Google Chrome's API changes may not only block adblockers, but other extensions too: Report

The reason behind moving Google Chrome to Manifest V3

The reason for this was that any web browser extension which is based on the “Web Request” API has silent access to all the Google Chrome traffic. This means that the extension in question will have access to private data like personal photos or emails. Giving access to all the Chrome traffic including sensitive data may not be a problem with popular and known extensions. But, this also includes about 42 percent of malicious Chrome extensions. This means that all Google is doing is to fix this problematic privacy that may have been an issue for a majority of users.

Google Chrome Web Request API behavior

Google Chrome Web Request API behavior

Making  Chrome Ad blockers more secure and faster

Digging further, Google revealed that the “Web Request” API needs to check each and every network request. On the other hand, the “Declarative” API declares the actions ahead of time that the browser needs to take. In addition to the way the two APIs work, Google also revealed that it has resulted in performance improvements. It also stated that this new API will bring performance, user privacy and data security for both the browser as well as the user. And yes, it also comes with support for Ad blockers. Google also addresses the criticism that it received towards completely moving to the new API. It added that providing both the Declarative and Web Request as options is not possible. In fact, if Google did this then extension developers will not move to the newer standard.

Google Chrome Declarative API behavior

Google Chrome Declarative API behavior

However, Google will continue to provide the Web Request API for enterprise users because of possible deep integration. The company revealed that it is continuously working to improve the API with more feedback. Last but not least, Google did not provide any timeline about when it will remove the Web Request API to move to Declarative API. Though, it appears that it wants to address and work on the Manifest V3 standard more with the help of feedback from the developers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 1:14 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster
News
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster
Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18

News

Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

News

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer

Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18

Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer

News

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

News

Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster
India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists

News

India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists
Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

News

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
Google Pixel 4 officially teased

News

Google Pixel 4 officially teased

हिंदी समाचार

Sanyo Smart TVs भारत में लॉन्च, 12,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की चीन में बिक्री जुलाई से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 8.1 को डिस्काउंट कीमत के साथ 18,580 और 6GB RAM वेरिएंट को 22,080 रुपये में खरीदें

Amazon ने OnePlus 6T Deal को एक दिन के लिए और बढ़ाया, अभी तक की सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Huawei Mate X फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन चीन में 3C लिस्टिंग के दौरान स्पॉट हुआ, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

News

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer
News
Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

News

Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster
Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18

News

Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18
Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists

News

Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists
Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

News

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India