Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

News

Google Chrome creates a tool for websites to recommend videos to users

News

The idea behind the 'media feed' is to allow sites to simulate an experience similar to that seen on YouTube, offering a sequence of recommended videos to watch next.

  Published: May 13, 2020 2:18 PM IST
gallery-google-chrome-logo

A large part of internet users spends hours on a multitude of things. Still, a large part of using the Internet is media consumption. For this reason, Google has gradually added new features to Chrome to make your media streaming experience the best it can be. Now, the browser is introducing, in the testing phase, the “Media Feeds” tool, so that websites can offer their own video recommendations. Also Read - Google Chromecast Ultra may have a remote-controlled second edition soon

Google Media Feeds feature: Explained

The “Media Feeds” is a way for websites to simulate an experience similar to that found on YouTube or Netflix (and any other video content service), which usually recommends other videos for you to watch after the end of the first title, reference on a sequence. Also Read - Google Chrome will soon ban MP3 and APK downloads: Here’s why

Thus, the tool’s suggestions would be based on the content of the website itself. And when authorized, it should be displayed in the users’ own browser, much like the display of news. At the moment, the options are limited to videos. Hence, there is no support for music or podcasts, but it might change in the future with updates. Also Read - Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites

For now, Google is providing an API for websites, which will allow them to link to this feature. In the case that a page supports Media Feeds, it will be able to inform the Chrome user of the existence of a feed and thus recommend content that it considers relevant. It should also be possible to offer something like “keep watching,” for example.

CES 2020: Dell showcases two foldable PC prototypes

Also Read

CES 2020: Dell showcases two foldable PC prototypes

For those interested in activating the feature in the Google browser. Users simply need to activate the test flag option within the browser – on all Chrome platforms, except Android. At the address chrome://flags#enable-media-feeds. It is worth noting that the feature is currently in its testing phase of the latest Canary builds. Hence, it may have some have bugs. Users will have to wait a while for the stable release.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 13, 2020 2:18 PM IST

