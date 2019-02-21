comscore
Google Chrome dark mode feature on Android is also likely to affect web pages

Dark mode enables a black color-themed default page for new tabs, menus, interaction bars, and even background.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 2:41 PM IST
A couple of weeks ago Google released the Canary version of its Chrome browser on Windows 10 and macOS. This version had the much-rumored dark mode option, and it can be freely downloaded. Google Chrome for Android browser is soon expected to get the dark theme mode that will also appear on the web pages you visit, XDA reports.

This upcoming feature was posted to the Chromium Gerrit, and first spotted by 9to5Google. The Gerrit confirms that the feature is coming soon, and would get an option to recolor web pages to a darker color scheme in the browser. Once implemented, the feature will be available first through an additional build flag at compile time and subsequently triggered via a new “enable-android-night-mode” flag, as per the commit’s associated “About Flags” change.

Dark themes are already popular on many platforms. Twitter, for example, has a night theme that can be selected in the setting and configured to switch according to the time of day. The possibility of this becoming a user-facing feature anytime soon is rather slim, and we might have to wait until the release of the first beta of Android Q to see dark mode on Chrome for Android.

Samsung browser has been doing something similar with the dark mode and the web pages it opens. Google Chrome for Android however, will carry it out in a somewhat different way, although this will be completely transparent to the user. Moreover, not even the current websites will have to make changes to be able to visualize with the dark mode of Chrome, the browser will do all the work.

Dark mode enables a black color-themed default page for new tabs, menus, interaction bars, and even background. It is also possible that Google will enable its dark theme with the launch of Chrome 73 for Android. The reasons for implementing this mode is to improve visibility in low light conditions, and also enhance the autonomy of devices.

  Published Date: February 21, 2019 2:41 PM IST

