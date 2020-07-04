comscore Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support | BGR India
Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support

Going to 64-bit means that Google Chrome for Android will be able to process more data per second.

  Published: July 4, 2020 12:02 PM IST
In December 2017, shortly after Apple removed all 32-bit apps from the App Store, Google announced its road map for apps available in the Play Store to be designed in 64-bit only. Android’s first version to support the 64-bit architecture was Android 5.0 Lollipop, introduced in November 2014. Also Read - Google Chrome extensions used by millions discovered to be spyware

Since August 1 of last year, all new applications and updates that want to be available in the Play Store must offer a 64-bit version and a separate 32-bit version. As of August 1, 2021, 64-bit devices will no longer be able to download 32-bit applications. Today virtually all Android devices are capable of running 64-bit software. Also Read - Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

Google Chrome for Android is finally going 64-bit

However, Google Chrome never made the jump and is only available in a 32-bit version. That can lead to some unnecessary security and performance downgrades. However, this is finally changing, since starting with Chrome 85 version, phones running Android 10 or later will receive a 64-bit version. A look at the chrome: // version confirms this from the Chrome Dev and Chrome Canary applications. Also Read - Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

According to statistics for April 2020, only 8 percent of devices currently use Android 10. While all the rest are “stuck” on older versions of the OS. Fortunately, Google will extend support for 64-bit Chrome to earlier versions of Android. Therefore, the number of devices that can enjoy this new version at the start will be very limited.

The change from 32 to 64 bits was already experienced many years ago in desktop operating systems. Going to 64 bits means that the browser will be able to process more data per second. Moreover, it will be faster while taking better advantage of the large amounts of RAM that today’s mobile phones have.

Presumably, as the months go by, the rest of the devices that are not managed by Android 10 OS can also have the option to install this version. Since all mobile processors that have been launched on the market in the last 5 years enjoy a 64-bit architecture.

