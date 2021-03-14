comscore Google Chrome 89 for Android will allow users to quickly scan a page before opening the link
Google Chrome for Android will now allow users to preview a page before clicking the link

The new Preview page feature rolled out to Chrome 89 for Android via a server-side update will help users to quickly scan a page.

Google Chrome’s latest addition for Android will now enable users to preview a page before even opening the link. The update will pop up a Preview page option in Google Chrome as part of the context menu which will appear when the user long-press a link. Also Read - Google to soon show information on vaccination centres in India

The change first spotted by 9to5Google is said to appear between ‘Open in incognito tab’ and ‘Copy link address.’ Apparently, once the user selects the Preview page option, a preview of the web page opens that takes up a majority of the screen. At the top, the site icon, domain name, and page name show up. However, users won’t be able to expand it further. A dedicated button is given to open the page as a new tab, and once you have checked the preview you can close it by tapping it on the ‘x’ button at the top right corner. Also Read - WhatsApp working on 'Support Chat Threads' for Android, iOS: How it will work

The update which was underwork for over two years has been released on March 10. As per the report, the new feature has been rolled out to Chrome 89 for Android via a server-side update. The feature will come in handy for users as it will allow them to scan a page and save them from opening multiple tabs at a time to check the content. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a to be manufactured in India, more units in tow too

To recall, Google released Chrome 89 earlier this version. The latest version brings revamped Chrome profiles, improved memory management. The so-called “freeze-dried tabs” is claimed to start Chrome on Android 13 percent faster than before. Google says that this will help users get a more ‘responsive feel’ while the webpage loads up in the background.

Further, the new Chrome for Android is expected to reduce crashes and increase browsing process performance by up to 22 percent. Previous reports have suggested Chrome 89 to get ‘Privacy Sandbox’ which is a secure environment for personalization that protects user privacy as well. Notably, Google has confirmed that the 64-bit Google Chrome for Android will arrive in phones running Android 10 OS with 8GB RAM.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2021 3:47 PM IST

