Google Chrome lets you check leaked passwords and fix them with this simple tool

Google Chrome's Password Check-up Tool informs whether your password has been hacked or not. Secondly, Re-used passwords, and thirdly, what are your Google accounts whose passwords are weak.

Google Chrome

Hardly anyone’s data is safe in the fastest digital world. From Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, every single platform is prone to leaking personal information. But one of the most used search engines, Google, is all set to fix your unsafe passwords with a free add-on feature known as ‘Password Check-up.’ The feature was first introduced in 2019 to strengthen online security. Also Read - Warning! Millions of Google Chrome users at risk: Update browser immediately, follow these steps

After introducing the new privacy feature of Google Chrome, you get a variety of options to create strong passwords. Also, an alert is issued to Google Chrome for creating a weak password. Password Check-up Tool informs you of three things about passwords. The first is whether your password has been hacked or not. Secondly, Re-used passwords, and thirdly, what are your Google accounts whose passwords are weak. Also Read - How to update Google Chrome browser to the latest version

Here you will find all the websites and apps that will be linked to your Google Account. You will get the option to change or edit the password of every app or website. Additionally, an option of Delete will also be available. When you click on the Delete button, you will be asked for user information. Note that this will only work if you have saved the password for one of your Google accounts on the internet. Also Read - Google Chrome sending Enhanced Safe Browsing notifications? Know all about it here

How to check if your password is leaked

  1. You can find out whether any of your passwords are leaked by heading to Google’s password manager.
  2. For this, you have to go to passwords.google.com.
  3. After this, the password manager will open, in which you will get the option of check the password.
  4. Now Google will ask you for the password of Gmail already login on to that System.
  5. After entering the password, Google will tell you whether your online credentials have been used anywhere or not.
  6.  It will also tell whether your password has been leaked or not.

Check leaked passwords

  1. Open your phone’s Settings
  2. Go to System then Languages & input
  3. Click on Advanced
  4. Look for and tap on Autofill service.
  5. Tap Google to ensure the setting is enabled for Google services.

Things to keep in mind while creating a password

  1. To prevent your password from compromise, create a password that must contain numeric numbers and special characters.
  2. Do not keep the same password for all your accounts.
  3. You need to be careful before registering any bank details online.
  4. When creating an account on social media, turn on two-step verification. It protects your account from hackers.
  5. Never rely on public Wi-Fi.
  6. Always save your data on Google Drive or another cloud service.
  Published Date: October 7, 2021 3:44 PM IST

Best Sellers