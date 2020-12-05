The Chrome OS 87 rollout for the Chromebook series of laptops has begun and it brings with it some very handy features that make the overall web-browsing experience much better. What we are talking about is a new Tab Search feature, the ability to see Bluetooth headphones battery and much more. The update is also slotted to bring new wallpapers (36 of them) from four different artists and a few bug fixes. Also Read - Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

The new Chrome OS 87 will also make it easier for users to locate a tab among an array of opened tabs. Yes, that can be a painful process at times. With the new feature, clicking the Tab search button next to the minimise icon on the top right corner will bring up a drop-down menu where you will be able to search for a particular tab. There is also a shortcut to trigger this function: Ctrl+Shift+A. Also Read - MediaTek teases another premium chipset manufactured on the 6nm Process

The tab search feature was added to the Windows desktop version of Chrome last month but it’s yet to be rolled out to all users. It came with the update version 87.0.4280.66. Also Read - Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for Chromebooks

The new OS 87 will also show the battery level of the audio devices connected to the Chromebook. You can toggle the same in Chrome’s Quick Setting or Settings menu. When you connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to a Chromebook you will see a notification pop-up on the bottom right-hand side of the screen which will display the battery level. It is not confirmed whether the feature will work with other Bluetooth accessories.

Google has also asked users to submit any feedback and bugs they encounter in the new OS 87. You can report the same on Google’s forum.

It’s important to understand that not all users will be immediately available to receive this update as it will be rolled out in a phased manner over the new couple of weeks.