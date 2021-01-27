Google Chrome OS 88 has started rolling out for the Chromebook series of laptops, which enables faster web sign-in and personalized lock screen. “We’re always finding ways to make using Chromebooks as seamless as possible. Today, with our latest Chrome OS release, we’re introducing a faster sign-in experience as well as personalized lock screens,” Google said in a blog post. Also Read - Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for Chromebooks

Google Chrome OS 88 allows for faster web sign-in by letting users securely sign-in to websites with the PIN or fingerprint that they've set up to unlock their Chromebook. This has been enabled, thanks to Web Authentication (WebAuthn) feature. This means users will not need to go through the hassle of typing in a password or trying to remember which password they have used for a specific online account.

However, do note that the feature will only work with websites that support WebAuthn, such as Dropbox, GitHub, and Okta. "And if you use 2-Step Verification to sign-in, your Chromebook PIN or fingerprint ID can be used as the second factor, so you no longer need to pull out your security key or phone to authenticate," according to Google.

Another key feature that Chrome OS 88 brings with it is a personalized lock screen that lets users transform the lock screen of their Chromebook into a personalized smart display. The display, when inactive can be set to show photo albums from Google Photos or art gallery images that Google offers. The lock screen can also be used to check information like the current weather and pause a track or skip songs without unlocking your device. The feature can be turned on by going into Chrome OS Settings > Personalization > Screen saver.

Prior to this, Chrome OS 87 was rolled out in December last year. It included Tab Search feature, the ability to see Bluetooth headphones battery, and more. New wallpapers from four different artists and a few bug fixes were also a part of Chrome OS 87.