comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon
News

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

News

The 'Group Tab' feature of Google Chrome is live in the Chrome Canary channel, as per a report.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 6:43 PM IST
Google Chrome

While Google will soon start alerting users for lookalike URLs in order to help you distinguish between fake and original websites, the search giant is also working on a Tab Group feature. This feature will systematically arrange tabs into different groups. In simpler terms, the Tab Group feature could help save some memory of your computer’s system by grouping different Chrome tabs together based on section or category of the URL. This feature will really benefit Chrome users as there are times when you end up opening too many tabs. Users will get two options including ‘Add to new group’ and ‘Add to existing group.’ To check the options, you will have to right click on an active Chrome tab.

Additionally, this new feature is live in the Chrome Canary channel, as per Android Police. The report asserted that those who want to experience this feature, a flag to enable the Tab Groups feature is available in the latest Chrome Canary version. The Tab groups feature might also be a part of Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome operating system, as per the description on the flag.

Watch: Vivo NEX First Look

Besides, the mentioned lookalike URLs feature is under development phase and this feature has been released as part of the Canary release channel for Google Chrome. However, the stable and final version is yet to start distinguishing lookalike URLs. To experience this feature, one needs to visit chrome://flags/#enable-lookalike-url-navigation-suggestions. Additionally, the search giant is yet to officially announce the release date of this feature.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 6:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Facebook plans to expand WhatsApp Payments to more countries this year
thumb-img
News
BSNL extra 2.21GB free daily data offer extended till April 30: Here are details
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets January security patch ahead of Android Pie roll out
thumb-img
Deals
Top smartphone deals of the day

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

News

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon
Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
Google to shut down its data-vacuuming app on iOS devices

News

Google to shut down its data-vacuuming app on iOS devices
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Google Chrome new feature will warn users about ‘lookalike URLs’

News

Google Chrome new feature will warn users about ‘lookalike URLs’

हिंदी समाचार

सारेगामा कारवां मिनी भक्ति डिजिटल प्लेयर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और फीचर्स

Tata Sky Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, आज है आखिरी दिन

BSNL का डेली 2.21GB फ्री डाटा अब 30 अप्रैल तक मिलेगा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Poco F1 ने कैमरा क्वॉलिटी टेस्ट में गूगल पिक्सल और नोकिया 8 Sirocco को पछाड़ा, iPhone 8 के बेहद करीब

Realme 2 Pro गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द मिलेगा एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals
News
Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals
Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon

News

Google Chrome set to get 'Group Tab' feature soon
HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India

News

HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India
Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms

News

Facebook to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram by 2020, Zuckerberg confirms