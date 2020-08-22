comscore Google Chrome testing platform for video streaming services | BGR India
Google Chrome testing new platform to stream all video services

Google Chrome is testing new hub where all the video streaming platforms will be available.

  • Updated: August 22, 2020 2:25 PM IST
Google Chrome will soon let you access all video streaming services through one platform. This will be called Kaleidoscope and is currently being tested through its beta version. As spotted by the folks at Chrome Story, the platform is yet to be tried on the regular Chrome beta version. Instead, the testing is happening on the Canary version of Chrome browser. Also Read - Google Chrome to start accepting biometric payments soon

The report says anyone using Chrome on this version can check out the platform by going to chrome://kaleidoscope/. As you can see from the screenshots given in the story, it says, ‘all your shows in one place.’ And by scrolling down you’ll see that all popular video streaming services will be available through the platform. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and even Disney+ Hotstar. Users can select all these platforms, and they will be redirected to another page. Over there, they will see the message, ‘Continue watching across all your devices.’ Also Read - Google Chrome new feature could significantly extend your laptop's battery life

It seems that Google wants Chrome to become the hub for video streaming channels. This way, you don’t have to sign in to different platforms by going to their respective apps. We’re not sure if the streaming giants will be comfortable using this process. But going by the testing interface, it seems they are. Also Read - Google Chrome extensions used by millions discovered to be spyware

Having said that, the feature is at the basic level of testing right now. So, we’ll have to wait and see if it comes to the regular Chrome browser or not. This is likely to happen in the coming months. So we’ll be keeping a close eye on further developments around it.

Google Chrome could accept biometric payments soon

The developments around Kaleidoscope comes few weeks after Chrome was found testing biometric payment feature. Since Google already has payment details for your card, mobile will soon get the option to auto-fill payment details. For added security, they can use biometric feature to accept the payment request.

This feature has been spotted on Chrome for Android but it’s yet to release for all users. Digital payment has become popular for its convenience. And with majority of users across the globe using Android, and Chrome, offering this feature sounds like a smart move.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2020 2:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 22, 2020 2:25 PM IST

Best Sellers