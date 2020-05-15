comscore Google Chrome to soon block resource-heavy ads | BGR India
  • Google Chrome to block resource-heavy ads from August to improve browsing experience
Google Chrome to block resource-heavy ads from August to improve browsing experience

Google Chrome will be blocking any ad that uses 4MB data or more in 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30-second period or a total of 60 seconds of CPU usage.

  Published: May 15, 2020 4:15 PM IST
Google Chrome users will be glad about a new feature that is coming to the browser. The folks at Google just announced that the popular mobile and desktop browser will soon start blocking resource-heavy ads. Examples of these advertisements are those that are poorly designed or mine cryptocurrency or are unoptimized for network usage. The ads often hamper the experience of the users who want their browsers to be snappy, quick, and responsive. Also Read - Hackers using Google Meet and Zoom to target users: Here's how

There are three limits to determine whether an ad can make the cut on Google Chrome. Any ad that uses 4MB data or more in 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30-second period or a total of 60 seconds of CPU usage will be blocked. The company will be experimenting with this threshold over the coming months and the feature is expected to come to the public releases of chrome near the end of August. Also Read - Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

Google Chrome actually has an ad-blocker

Chrome in fact already has an ad-blocker built into its code. Google joined the Coalition for Better Ads group two years ago. The group specifies standards for the industry to improve online advertisements for customers. Any ad that defies the policies of the Coalition is blocked right away on Google Chrome. The ad-blocker is also used to “tackle abusive experiences”. More than a full-fledged ad-blocker, the service acts as a tool to punish bad websites. Also Read - Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together and tidy the top bar

Blocking all ads is again, not a good idea for Google parent Alphabet as well since it is one of the company’s main source of revenue. Moreover, Google has a vested interest in improving the web’s user experience, Removing all ads also hurts publishers who create free content. The approach here, hence, is to start small and gradually go bigger. The aim is likely to change how ads are looked at over time by people who are often disappointed at their very sight.

