Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon

Google Chrome with dark theme is expected to roll out first on macOS and is likely to be extended to other platforms.

  Published: January 2, 2019 10:44 AM IST
google-chrome-browser-stock-image

Google Chrome is reportedly set to get a major update on Windows 10, that will fix some of the issues addressed by Windows users and make it more stable. One of the many issues that are likely to be addressed include the memory and battery management. Now, it seems that Google is also working on adding a dark theme to its web browser available on Microsoft’s desktop operating system. Google seems to be working on a native dark theme for Chrome on desktop platforms and macOS could be the first to get the new feature.

A new report from Techdows, the search giant is considering bringing the dark theme to desktop platforms including Windows 10, Windows 7, Linux and macOS. It claims citing various reports that Google plans to introduce the feature by adding a toggle into Chrome that will allow users to switch between dark and light theme. It could be shipped in the upcoming versions of Chrome for these desktop platforms. The details of Google working on a dark theme for Chrome on desktop platforms came to light from a Reddit post by an alleged Chromium developer.

The Reddit post confirms that Google is working on a native dark theme for Chrome browser but those who cannot wait are recommended to try extensions instead. “For desktop, native dark mode support is in progress; in the meantime, we generally suggest people use a dark theme,” Redditor who goes by the handle pkasting, wrote in his post. The post also confirmed that the information is only related to desktop platform and there is no update on mobile version will get dark theme.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs First Look

A Chromium Gerrit also revealed that macOS will be the first desktop platform to get Google Chrome with native dark theme. It is likely that Google will bring the same feature down to Windows and Linux next. There are no details as to when we can see the update on Google’s popular web browser. Microsoft has been testing various themes for its platform and it is not clear whether it will adapt Windows Fluent Design and the visual changes will adapt automatically. In any case, Chrome users are likely to rely on Settings >> Personalization >> Colors > Default app mode to change the theme.

