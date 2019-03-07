comscore
Google Chrome update brings with it a patch for critical zero-day vulnerability

The security vulnerability affects the Chrome browser across all operating systems including Windows, Linux, Android, and macOS.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 1:22 PM IST
Google Chrome is the most popular web browser in the world. However, recently a security flaw was found in Chrome, and Google recommends users to “update at this moment”. Security researcher Clement Lecigne of the Google Threat Analysis Group discovered and reported a high risk vulnerability in Chrome that could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and take full control of computers.

This zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome could take control of the user’s desktop and could, remotely, execute arbitrary code. This puts the security and privacy of user devices at risk. It affects all the main operating systems such as Windows, Linux, Android, and macOS. This vulnerability has been named CVE-2019-5786.

This problem affects an API called FileReader. Its function is to allow the browser to read files. This vulnerability is being exploited by cybercriminals, so it is advisable that users update their browser as soon as possible to avoid this security threat. The way in which cybercriminals can exploit this vulnerability is to trick the victim into navigating to a particular address that has been previously designed by the attackers.

“Access to the details of errors and links can remain restricted until most users are updated with a solution, We will also maintain restrictions if the error exists in a third-party library that other projects depend on in a similar way.” says the Chrome security team.

To check if you have the latest Chrome version, type ‘chrome://help’ in the address bar or go to Chrome -> Google Chrome information. If an update is downloaded, click on the Restart button to install it.

