Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites

Google Chrome will soon start labeling websites that typically load slowly. The search giant might use badge as a way to label slow loading websites. The company says that it may even choose to identify sites that are likely to be slow based on the user’s device and current network conditions. Google is the biggest source for mobile web pages and it has been trying to get rid of slow loading pages for some time.

The new plan seems to be a way to shame the web pages which are slow to load pages. If you have ever wondered whether the webpage is slow or the network then this will help you understand it better. According to TechCrunch, Google has still not determined how exactly the slow websites will be labeled. However, it does plan to experiment with different options and see which makes the most sense.

Google says that a slow loading website may show a “Loading…” page. It might also include a warning like a caution icon and text that reads “usually loads slow.” A fast website, on the other hand, might display a green progress indicator bar at the top of the page. This will be different from blue one used for slow websites. It says that Chrome might use the context menu to help users know if the site will be slow in case of a link.

This will allow users to decide whether or not they want to click on that link. Google wants Chrome to eventually identify and badge websites offering “high-quality” experiences. This may include factors beyond the loading speed. The search giant is not sharing what those factors will be but stringent criteria. The company also suggests developers to visit its resources focused on site performance. If developers and websites adhere to Google’s terms then it will help the company deliver a better mobile experience. Thus a better experience while serving ads.