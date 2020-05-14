Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

Google Chrome, the most popular desktop browser in the world, is getting a new feature. The search giant is adding a new feature to Chrome that will let users organize tabs together into a customizable group. The feature is such a game changer that you would argue why Google took this long to introduce in the first place. The feature is also one of the most straightforward additions to the web browser that has nearly 70 percent market share on desktop. Also Read - Google Chrome creates a tool for websites to recommend videos to users

Google Chrome gets a brilliant new feature

In order to start organizing your tabs, all you need to do is right click on a single one and press the “Add Tab to Group” option. When you create a new group, there is an option to assign it a name and even add color. This will make it easier to group work tabs and personal tabs on the same browser. Yes, I use Google Chrome for work and Microsoft Edge for all things personal and social on my computer. This feature may not be enough for me to move to a single browser but it will certainly help organize better. Also Read - Google Chromecast Ultra may have a remote-controlled second edition soon

Once you have created a tab, you can move an existing tab to a different group afterward by dragging and dropping it. The best part of this new update is that anytime you close and reopen Chrome, you will find all the tabs grouped in the same way you organized earlier. Whether you are camp tab minimalists or camp tab hoarders, this feature is a welcome addition. Whether it is useful or not, at least it will make it easier to limit the spread of tabs at the top bar of Google Chrome.

Google says it plans to release this tab groups feature to Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux users slowly. This will help ensure Chrome’s stability and that performance does not take a hit. If you want to go ahead and organize your tabs now, then you can do so by updating to the latest beta version. For others, the best option right now is to pin tabs to save space. Browsers are one of the most essential tools on a computing device and this feature is like tidying it up Marie Kondo style.