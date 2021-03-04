Google Chrome won t add another tracking system in 2022

Google Chrome is in news again but this time for good reasons. Previously, Google decided to make its Chrome web browser tracker free by removing third-party cookie trackers. This will be achieved by 2022. While many assumed Google would come up with another privacy-compromising tracking system, there’s an official denial on the same. Chrome won’t be getting any tracking system that compromises user privacy. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.5 beta 3 released: New features, how to install, and more

Instead, Google will aim to improve its efforts to boost user privacy. Chrome will now have special “privacy-preserving APIs” that claim to keep someone’s privacy safe while helping the advertisers with data. Google says users will be able to browse the internet without worrying about someone tracking their browsing habits. Also Read - MyJio Android app reportedly showing full screen ads, violating Google policies

Google Chrome will preserve your privacy

“We realize this means other providers may offer a level of user identity for ad tracking across the web that we will not — like PII graphs based on people’s email addresses. We don’t believe these solutions will meet rising consumer expectations for privacy, nor will they stand up to rapidly evolving regulatory restrictions, and therefore aren’t a sustainable long-term investment,” says Google in its blog. Also Read - How to download videos from Moj, the Made in India short video app

With the enhanced privacy-preserving efforts, Google seems to work towards the cause of privacy at an individual level. Serving ads is a primary way for Google to keep its cash registers flowing but it now wants to cater to its consumers and their interests.

In fact, Google itself lists a research piece that shows the detrimental effects of its tracking efforts. A research from Pew Research Center states that “72 percent of people feel that almost all of what they do online is being tracked by advertisers, technology firms or other companies. 81 percent say that the potential risks they face because of data collection outweigh the benefits.”

“If digital advertising doesn’t evolve to address the growing concerns people have about their privacy and how their personal identity is being used, we risk the future of the free and open web,” writes Google in the blog.

If Google is serious about its intentions, it could help it defend itself against all the anti-trust actions it has faced in the recent times. Google has been also been amping up its efforts to preserve privacy in the Android product portfolio. We hope to see the company trying its best to tighten its grasp on data tracking technologies in the coming days.