Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack

Google has confirmed that it is killing off the Chromecast Audio while confirming that 3.5mm audio socket is a thing of the past. The initial rumors about Google discontinuing the product emerged on Reddit, which the company later confirmed in an official statement. As part of the confirmation, the company stated that it is no longer manufacturing the Google Chromecast Audio. The company initially launched the Chromecast Audio back in 2015 as a solution to stream audio including music, podcasts and more from their internet-connected devices to things including high-end speakers.

Chromecast Audio was launched alongside the second generation Chromecast to provide a complete solution to stream video as well as audio. According to the official statement provided to Android Police, Google states, “Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio.” It went on to add, “We have therefore stopped manufacturing our Chromecast Audio products.” Though, the company did confirm that it will “continue to offer assistance” for current “Chromecast Audio devices” in the market. Though most modern speakers come with support for Chromecast they are not as cheap as the Chromecast Audio.

This move is not surprising as a larger number of smart televisions, connected hubs and smart speakers come with Chromecast built inside. This announcement comes about three months after the company announced its latest, Google Chromecast 2018 along with the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. According to the details of the latest version of Chromecast, Google has already added the Chromecast Audio technology in the Chromecast 2018.

As previously reported, Google has added support for playback at 60fps at 1080p resolution on the Chromecast. Though, one significant feature omission with Chromecast 2018 is the lack of 60 fps playback at 4K resolution.