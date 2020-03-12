comscore Google Chromecast Ultra second edition could come soon | BGR India
Google Chromecast Ultra may have a remote-controlled second edition soon

The new Google Chromecast Ultra will feature a remote with a microphone and Google Assistant button for voice-control.

  • Updated: March 12, 2020 12:42 PM IST
chromecast-ultra-launched

US-based technology giant Google reportedly has plans to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra this year. The new Chromecast Ultra will be based on Android TV and will also feature an external remote.

As of now, the device is codenamed “Sabrina,” and it will support 4K HDR content. Further, it will also support the usual Chromecast Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity reported 9To5Google on Tuesday.

According to the report, the external remote that will control the device has a unique design. This design resembles a cross between that of a Daydream View remote and an Apple TV remote. The remote will also have a microphone and a dedicated Google Assistant button. This will be for controlling content with users’ voices.

The device is expected to have a rounder finish along with the typical “G” branding. It will also feature an HDMI connector similar to the current Chromecast Ultra.

Moreover, the device will give users access to apps such as YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. As of now, there is no information on what the pricing of the new Chromecast Ultra will be. However, it was reportedly going to be launched at the Google I/O 2020 event along with the Google Pixel 4A.

However, since the event is no longer happening due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), a release date for the device is still up in the air.

To recall, the original Google Chromecast Ultra came with more powerful hardware compared to the regular Chromecast. It featured support for streaming 4K videos from devices like smartphones.

Google Chromecast Ultra 4K video streaming dongle launched, priced at $69

Also Read

Google Chromecast Ultra 4K video streaming dongle launched, priced at $69

Featuring a circular design and a few buttons and ports, the original Chromecast supports 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision. The Chromecast Ultra is also 1.8 times faster than the regular Chromecast. It also features an Ethernet port for internet connectivity. It is compact and convenient, easily hides behind the TV.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 12:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2020 12:42 PM IST

