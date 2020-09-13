comscore Google dongle could be called Chromecast with Google TV | BGR India
Google Android dongle may be called Chromecast with Google TV

Google's new version of Chromecast is likely to powered by its own interface and come bundled with a remote. It will compete with Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

  Published: September 13, 2020 2:35 PM IST
google chromecast 3rd gen dongle

Credits - Rehan Hooda

Google has been touted to launch its new TV streaming dongle for quite some time. We’ve come across multiple leaks showcasing the product that is set to rival Amazon Fire TV Stick. And there’s a new update on the product this week. As per retailers quoted in this report, the device codenamed ‘Sabrina’ could get an interesting brand name. It says the product will be called ‘Google Chromecast with Google TV’. Also Read - Android 11 not rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones in India; Here’s why

This development contradicts the possibility of Google adding the device to its bulging Nest lineup. But at the same time, continuing with the Chromecast lineage for this streaming device makes a lot of sense. However, they are upgrading the interface running on the device, which will most likely be called Google TV. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

Google has catered to the streaming audience with Chromecast for many years. But with the advent of streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku, the brand has lost its momentum. Which explains the reason behind working on a new version of Chromecast. Also Read - Google Chromecast Ultra may have a remote-controlled second edition soon

Google Chromecast dongle pricing tipped

A few weeks back, it was mentioned the streaming device will be priced aggressively at under $50 (Rs 3,750 approx). The company will also bundle this device with a remote, something that has been lacking in the previous generation Chromecasts. The new device will hence, come with its own full-fledged TV interface that will eliminate the need to have a phone to control and launch content.

The new Google streaming service would further allow users to install applications for streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ from Google’s Play Store. As expected, the device will also be integrated with the Assistant for voice control. Support for casting content to the screen is there and it is also expected to be compatible with the Stadia cloud gaming service.

Google has not officially shared any launch timeframe for this device. But it’s possible the company could announce the product alongside the new Pixel 5 smartphone which is slated for the end of this month.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2020 2:35 PM IST

