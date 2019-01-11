comscore
Google Chrome’s built-in adblocking functionality to be rolled out globally in July

The information was announced via a post on the official Chromium blog.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 3:49 PM IST
Image Credit: Google

Of the billions of websites accessed around the world on the Internet today, quite a lot of them use ads. While it’s true that the majority of the users find online ads to be obtrusive, websites (e.g. blogs) need them for revenue generation. Ads on web pages can be easily disabled, and almost all popular web browsers come with third-party extensions/add-ons that prevent ads from getting loaded. However, if you use Google Chrome, it seems soon you won’t have to bother with using a third-party solution for getting rid of ads.

Through a post on the official blog of the Chromium project, Google has announced that starting July 9, its Chrome browser will stop showing ads on websites (regardless of the region they are hosted out of) that repeatedly serve disruptive ads. It’s worth mentioning that Google Chrome follows Better Ads Standards, a set of specifications developed by the Coalition for Better Ads, an industry consortium dedicated to improving the browser experience for customers. These specifications outline twelve types of disruptive ads (combined across desktop and mobile) that diminish browsing experience for users. Some of these ads include auto-play ads with audio/video, and full-screen scroll over ads.

Google has also introduced Ad Experience Report, a digital tool that can be used by website owners/publishers to understand if Chrome has detected any disruptive ads on their website(s). If found, the same tool can also be used to check the result of Chrome’s review of ads on those websites, and contest against the review findings.

It’s great that Google Chrome is about to get native adblocking functionality soon. However, it must be noted that this feature won’t block 100 percent of ads on all websites completely. And considering that advertising is Google’s primary business, the chances of that happening are almost zero.

